Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cubic worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cubic by 182.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Cubic by 350.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of Cubic stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.49. 3,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.46 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

