Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.43. The stock had a trading volume of 74,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,750. The company has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.51 and a 200 day moving average of $197.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.