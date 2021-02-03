Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 70,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 44,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.45. 199,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

