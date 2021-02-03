Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $9.32 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. V.F. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in V.F. by 17.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

