Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.72. 99,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.