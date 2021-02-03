Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

