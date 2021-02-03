Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $113.02. 224,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,142. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

