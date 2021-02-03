Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to report sales of $29.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.40 million and the lowest is $29.30 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $30.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $119.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.45 million to $122.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $121.83 million, with estimates ranging from $115.66 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $52,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and have sold 14,000 shares worth $397,275. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,345,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

ALTA opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

