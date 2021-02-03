Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $63.14.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $515,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,076,103.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $899,918.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,385 shares of company stock worth $17,712,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.