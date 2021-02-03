Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.63

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.63 and last traded at $54.63, with a volume of 1056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $887.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

