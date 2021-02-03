Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.28

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 10439486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ALUS)

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

