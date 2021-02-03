Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.28

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 10439486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42.
Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ALUS)
Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
