Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Amalgamated Bank posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

AMAL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,151. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 553.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,214 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the period.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

