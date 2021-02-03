Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.7% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,207.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,184.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

