Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s 10th Largest Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 620.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,207.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,184.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

