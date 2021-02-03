Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Penbrook Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 27.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.4% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 85 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 29.0% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,207.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,184.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.17 by $6.92. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,694.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

