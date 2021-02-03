Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,184.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.17 by $6.92. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

