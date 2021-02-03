Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 12.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,694.61.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,184.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

