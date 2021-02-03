Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,750.00 Price Target at Truist

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,887.02.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,385.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,617. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,207.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3,184.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

