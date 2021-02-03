Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,350.00 at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,884.72.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,378.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,207.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,184.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

