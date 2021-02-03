Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,400.00 at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by analysts at Cowen from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,831.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,184.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

