Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,831.53.

AMZN stock opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,207.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,184.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

