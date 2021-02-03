Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 69,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ambev has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

