AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,670,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 38,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,979,719. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 532.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.