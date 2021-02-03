Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMCR. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 268,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,832. Amcor has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

