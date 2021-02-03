Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 58,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amcor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 748.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 184,010 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

