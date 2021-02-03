Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Amdocs alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.