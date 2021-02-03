Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,248 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Ameren worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Ameren stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.