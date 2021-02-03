Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,248 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Ameren worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Ameren stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.