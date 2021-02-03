America First Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 4.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Unilever by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

