America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

America First Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Royal Gold comprises 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Royal Gold worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 14,266.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.71. 10,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

