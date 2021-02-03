America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 4.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.56. 21,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

