America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 4.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.56. 21,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.
