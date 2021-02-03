America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,179 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 195,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Diageo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,252. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $166.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

