America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,803 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 3.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Enbridge by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after buying an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,750,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,343,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,021,000 after purchasing an additional 713,571 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. 395,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,175. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

