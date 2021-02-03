America First Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 4.4% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $192.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

