American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Up 6.1%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.60. 60,121,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 72,423,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.29.
The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 172,808 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the airline’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.
