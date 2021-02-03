American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Up 6.1%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.60. 60,121,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 72,423,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.29.

The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 172,808 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the airline’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

