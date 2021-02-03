American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.25-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.43. 422,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,784. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.