American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AMT stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.62. The stock had a trading volume of 65,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,250. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get American Tower alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 183.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.