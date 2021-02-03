American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Holdings Raised by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of American Well worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,772,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

