Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Sells 44,068 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80.

NYSE:AMP traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $201.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,789. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

