AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.