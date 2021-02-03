AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AME stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.33. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 268.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 37,578 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

