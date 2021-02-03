AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,473 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

