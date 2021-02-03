AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 123,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $163.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

