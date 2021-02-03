AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

FBND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

