AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,061 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. 58,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,079,849. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.