AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after buying an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after buying an additional 709,757 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after buying an additional 675,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after buying an additional 476,101 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,044,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

