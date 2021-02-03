AMG National Trust Bank Sells 18,873 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $73,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,648,000 after acquiring an additional 329,259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 483.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 238,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Insiders sold a total of 193,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,870,292 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,448. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.