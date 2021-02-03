AMG National Trust Bank Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 657,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 234,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,346. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

