AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

