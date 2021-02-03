Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 23,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.18. 194,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,068. The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

