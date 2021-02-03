Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.13.
Shares of AMGN opened at $240.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15.
In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.
