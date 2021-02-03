Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.13.

Shares of AMGN opened at $240.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

